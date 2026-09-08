European Leagues Challenge FIFA's Hold on Women's Football Calendar

European Leagues has expanded its complaint to the European Commission against FIFA, accusing it of 'abusive conduct' in scheduling the women's International Match Calendar. They argue FIFA's dual role creates a conflict of interest, negatively affecting domestic leagues. FIFA, however, defends its decisions and urges dialogue over legal confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:18 IST
European Leagues Challenge FIFA's Hold on Women's Football Calendar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European Leagues intensified its critique of FIFA's influence over football scheduling, specifically targeting FIFA's approach to governing the women's International Match Calendar. On Tuesday, the organization, representing over 1,300 clubs across Europe, filed an expanded complaint with the European Commission, alleging FIFA's regulatory and competition roles create a conflict of interest that breaches EU competition laws.

The amplified allegations mirror previous accusations regarding men's football, asserting that FIFA leverages its regulatory authority to prioritize its competitions over domestic leagues. According to European Leagues, recent incidents, such as the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative's fallout, underscore FIFA’s profit-driven decision-making, clashing with the European Court of Justice's standards for transparent governance.

FIFA expressed discontent with this approach, emphasizing the collaborative development of the women's International Match Calendar, which was endorsed by its council in May 2024. A FIFA spokesperson highlighted efforts to balance competitions by reducing international windows and ensuring player welfare. Despite scheduling adjustments for the Women's Club World Cup, tensions remain over potential disruptions to European leagues' schedules.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Fintech Is Rewriting the Risk Equation for Small-Business Lending

The World Is Containing More Epidemics, But Not Saving Enough Lives

Land Security Could Be a Food Security Policy: New Evidence From Malawi’s Small Farms

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026