European Leagues Challenge FIFA's Hold on Women's Football Calendar

European Leagues intensified its critique of FIFA's influence over football scheduling, specifically targeting FIFA's approach to governing the women's International Match Calendar. On Tuesday, the organization, representing over 1,300 clubs across Europe, filed an expanded complaint with the European Commission, alleging FIFA's regulatory and competition roles create a conflict of interest that breaches EU competition laws.

The amplified allegations mirror previous accusations regarding men's football, asserting that FIFA leverages its regulatory authority to prioritize its competitions over domestic leagues. According to European Leagues, recent incidents, such as the FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative's fallout, underscore FIFA’s profit-driven decision-making, clashing with the European Court of Justice's standards for transparent governance.

FIFA expressed discontent with this approach, emphasizing the collaborative development of the women's International Match Calendar, which was endorsed by its council in May 2024. A FIFA spokesperson highlighted efforts to balance competitions by reducing international windows and ensuring player welfare. Despite scheduling adjustments for the Women's Club World Cup, tensions remain over potential disruptions to European leagues' schedules.