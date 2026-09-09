Linda Noskova: Bouncing Back and Enjoying the Big Apple

In a gripping U.S. Open quarter-final, Linda Noskova nearly toppled world number one Aryna Sabalenka, pushing her to the limits in a three-hour clash.

Despite leading in the deciding set and on the brink of victory, Noskova eventually succumbed 7-6(1) 3-6 7-6(10-7) at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Rather than dwell on the loss, the 21-year-old Czech plans to savor her time in New York City.

"I'm going to get drunk and forget about this," Noskova humorously told the media, resolving to explore the city with friends. She reflects on her journey since her Wimbledon breakthrough, viewing the defeat as motivation to push forward in her career while affirming her place among the world's tennis elite.