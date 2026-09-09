Ben Shelton Surprises Carlos Alcaraz in U.S. Open Thriller

Ben Shelton defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open, setting up a semi-final match with Frances Tiafoe. The match, recorded as the latest-finishing in tournament history, was a thrilling encounter that saw Shelton rise to the occasion with home crowd support. Alcaraz struggled with unforced errors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:36 IST
Ben Shelton Surprises Carlos Alcaraz in U.S. Open Thriller
Ben Shelton

In an exhilarating encounter at the U.S. Open, Ben Shelton triumphed over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to secure a spot in the semi-finals. This historic match finished late in the night, becoming the latest-finishing in the tournament's history.

Alcaraz came into the game with a strong unbeaten streak against U.S. players but faced formidable resistance from Shelton. The young American leaned heavily on home support, attributing his perseverance to the enthusiastic crowd, which stayed engaged until the early hours.

Shelton's victory sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated semi-final against fellow American Frances Tiafoe. As the match concluded, Shelton expressed his gratitude to the fans and highlighted the significance of the sportsmanship shared with Alcaraz.

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