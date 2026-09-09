Controversy Over Private Investment in Big Bash League

Cricket New South Wales (NSW) voiced strong criticism on Wednesday over Cricket Australia's plan to allow private investment in the Big Bash Leagues (BBL), warning it could jeopardize funding for grassroots cricket and harm the sport's long-term growth.

Cricket Australia's announcement to bring private investors into the BBL, starting with the sale of the Melbourne Renegades franchise in the 2027-28 season, was met with concern from Cricket NSW. They emphasized that redirecting profits to external investors risks diminishing the resources available for community-level cricket initiatives.

Despite opposing the decision, Cricket NSW affirmed its commitment to working with Cricket Australia and stakeholders to secure the future of the sport, highlighting their significant role in developing national talent.