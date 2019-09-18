Babita Phogat congratulates sister Vinesh for qualifying in Tokyo Olympics

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat congratulated her sister Vinesh Phogat for qualifying in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here on Wednesday. "I want to congratulate Vinesh for qualifying in the Olympics," said Babita in a video message.

Vinesh secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship on Wednesday. With this victory, Vinesh became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53 kg category.

Babita also thanked Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Wrestling Federation in India President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar for encouraging sportspersons. "I want to thanks Sports Minister and also the President of Wrestling Federation in India Brijbhushan Singh as he has taken wrestling to new heights. I also want to thank our Chief Minister. So, I want to thank all of them to encourage sports," she said.

Vinesh bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50 kg category. (ANI)

