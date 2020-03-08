Sports News Roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights; Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Hellebuyck, Jets blank Golden Knights

Connor Hellebuyck worked his league-leading sixth shutout, Kyle Connor netted his team-high 36th tally in Winnipeg's three-goal first period and the Jets beat the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Friday. Hellebuyck stopped all 29 shots in his fourth straight start (3-1-0), authoring his 20th career shutout and moving to 17-11-3 at home.

Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS Ice hockey: Women's world championship canceled over coronavirus outbreak

The women's world ice hockey championship set for this month in Halifax and Truro, Nova Scotia, has been canceled over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Saturday. "Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the IIHF Council has agreed today to cancel the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship, following a recommendation by public health experts," the IIHF said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Tennis: Defender Andreescu will miss Indian Wells due to knee injury

World number four Bianca Andreescu will not defend her Indian Wells title due to a lingering knee injury, the Canadian said on Saturday. The reigning U.S. Open champion injured her left knee injury at the WTA Finals last October and has not played since.

Golf: Hatton survives carnage for two-shot lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tyrrell Hatton survived brutal conditions to eke out a two-stroke lead over former champions Rory McIlroy and Marc Leishman in the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Saturday. On a day when a proverbial U.S. Open broke out and Brooks Koepka shot the highest score of his PGA Tour career, Hatton managed an excellent one-over-par 73 at Bay Hill in Orlando.

Boca pip River to Argentine title with late Tevez screamer

A dramatic late goal from Carlos Tevez gave Boca Juniors the Argentine league title on Saturday, as the Buenos Aires club overcame Gimnasia 1-0 to pip their arch-rivals River Plate on a breathtaking last day of the season. The river led the Superliga from Boca by a point going into their final round of games and could have guaranteed the title with a victory.

The U.S., Japan women's soccer teams keep the focus on games as coronavirus fears swirl

The U.S. and Japan women's national soccer teams said on Saturday they were laser-focused on preparing for the upcoming Olympics, even as a global coronavirus outbreak threatens the postponement or cancellation of the Tokyo Games. The two teams are expected to compete in the second of three double-headers in the SheBelieves Cup on Sunday in front of a sold-out crowd, with U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski telling reporters the mood among players was generally calm.

Soccer: Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail

Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to remain in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled him a flight risk. The ex-Barcelona forward was arrested on Friday for attempting to enter Paraguay with a false passport two days earlier and spent Friday night in a police cell along with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis.

Svitolina and Bouzkova to clash in Monterrey final

Top seed Elina Svitolina steamrolled her way into final of the Monterrey Open when she routed Arantxa Rus 6-0 6-1 in an evening semi-final in Mexico on Saturday. Ukrainian Svitolina, who has not dropped a set in her four matches, will try to keep her record intact when she meets Czech ninth seed Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's decider.

Spring training roundup: Sano homers in front of native Dominicans

Miguel Sano smacked a two-run homer in his home country as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Saturday at Santo Domingo in the first spring training game played in the Dominican Republic in 20 years. Sano lined a two-run shot over the fence in left-center in the third inning off Tigers left-hander Daniel Norris with fellow Dominican Nelson Cruz on base in front of an exuberant crowd at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. Sano also had an RBI single in the fifth inning while Cruz went 2 for 3.

