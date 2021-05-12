Changing business needs due to COVID-19 driving AI adoption: IBM survey

Recent advances in artificial intelligence technology and the changing business needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are driving the adoption of AI, according to new market research commissioned by IBM.

The "Global AI Adoption Index 2021," survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, sheds light on the deployment of AI across 5,501 businesses in China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru), Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to the annual survey, while advances in AI are making it more accessible, some global businesses are still facing a multitude of challenges when it comes to adopting AI. Lack of skills or knowledge (39%), increasing data complexity and data silos (32%), and lack of tools for developing AI models (28%) are the top three barriers to AI adoption

"As organizations move to a post-pandemic world, data from the Global AI Adoption Index 2021 underscores a major uptick in AI investment. We believe these investments will continue to accelerate rapidly as customers look for new, innovative ways to drive their digital transformations by taking advantage of hybrid cloud and AI," said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud and Data Platform.

Here are the key insights from the Global AI Adoption Index 2021: