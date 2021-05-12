Left Menu

Changing business needs due to COVID-19 driving AI adoption: IBM survey

According to the annual survey, while advances in AI are making it more accessible, some global businesses are still facing a multitude of challenges when it comes to adopting AI. Lack of skills or knowledge (39%), increasing data complexity and data silos (32%), and lack of tools for developing AI models (28%) are the top three barriers to AI adoption

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-05-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:59 IST
Changing business needs due to COVID-19 driving AI adoption: IBM survey
While AI adoption was nearly flat over the last year, significant investments in AI are planned with one-third of global IT professionals reporting that their company plans to invest in both skills and AI solutions over the next 12 months.

Recent advances in artificial intelligence technology and the changing business needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic are driving the adoption of AI, according to new market research commissioned by IBM.

The "Global AI Adoption Index 2021," survey conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of IBM, sheds light on the deployment of AI across 5,501 businesses in China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru), Singapore, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

According to the annual survey, while advances in AI are making it more accessible, some global businesses are still facing a multitude of challenges when it comes to adopting AI. Lack of skills or knowledge (39%), increasing data complexity and data silos (32%), and lack of tools for developing AI models (28%) are the top three barriers to AI adoption

"As organizations move to a post-pandemic world, data from the Global AI Adoption Index 2021 underscores a major uptick in AI investment. We believe these investments will continue to accelerate rapidly as customers look for new, innovative ways to drive their digital transformations by taking advantage of hybrid cloud and AI," said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, IBM Cloud and Data Platform.

Here are the key insights from the Global AI Adoption Index 2021:

  • While AI adoption was nearly flat over the last year, significant investments in AI are planned with one-third of global IT professionals reporting that their company plans to invest in both skills and AI solutions over the next 12 months.
  • 80 percent of companies are already using automation software or plan to use this technology in the next 12 months. The COVID-19 pandemic influenced more than one in three organizations' decision to use automation to bolster the productivity of employees.
  • A majority of survey respondents believe that trustworthy and explainable AI is critical to its widespread adoption as well as to the success of their businesses.
  • The ability to access data anywhere is the key to the adoption of AI.
  • Almost half of the respondents report that their company is currently using natural language processing (NLP) and one-quarter plan to use it over the next 12 months. While cost is the greatest barrier to adopting NLP technologies in the US, Latin America and Europe, complexities and lack of customization are barriers in China. In India, training requirements are the greatest barrier to NLP adoption.

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 sponsor Toyota "conflicted" over pandemic Olympics

A top executive of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sponsor Toyota Motor Corp said officials of the Japanese company felt conflicted over the desire to see the Olympics succeed and public concerns about holding the event during a pandemic. Less tha...

UK economy showed resilience ahead of big lockdown easing

The British economy contracted by a quarterly rate of 1.5 per cent in the first three months of 2021, a relatively modest contraction given that the country was in the midst of a strict lockdown to combat a second wave of the coronavirus.Th...

Council of Europe accuses Greece of migrant pushbacks, says they must stop

Europes top human rights watchdog has urged Greece to end pushbacks of asylum-seekers on its borders, a practice that Athens denies carrying out.In a letter to Greek ministers dated May 3 and published on Wednesday, the Council of Europes H...

India's COVID-19 deaths cross quarter million as virus ravages countryside

Indias coronavirus deaths crossed a quarter million on Wednesday in the deadliest 24 hours since the pandemic began, as the disease rampaged through the countryside, overloading a fragile rural healthcare system.Boosted by highly infectious...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021