No sign Russia's Putin realizes Ukraine war is a mistake - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:50 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin "unfortunately" does not seem to have realized yet that the decision to invade Ukraine is a mistake, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, commenting on a phone call with Putin a day earlier. Scholz said it was still important to emphasize to Putin that Russia had to withdraw from Ukraine.

In the Tuesday 90-minutes phone call, Scholz urged Putin in to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible.

