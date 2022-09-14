No sign Russia's Putin realizes Ukraine war is a mistake - Scholz
- Country:
- Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin "unfortunately" does not seem to have realized yet that the decision to invade Ukraine is a mistake, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, commenting on a phone call with Putin a day earlier. Scholz said it was still important to emphasize to Putin that Russia had to withdraw from Ukraine.
In the Tuesday 90-minutes phone call, Scholz urged Putin in to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict in Ukraine based on a ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Russian troops as soon as possible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scholz
- Putin
- German
- Olaf Scholz
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
ALSO READ
Russia struggles to recruit soldiers for Ukraine: US
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant