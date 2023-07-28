dSPACE selects Kerala as an ideal locale for high-tech ops

Simulation and validation solutions provider dSPACE, which provides critical solutions to auto majors across the world, will be opening a captive centre for Product Development and Research and Development (R&D) in the Kerala capital.

Based out of Germany, dSPACE (digital Signal Processing and Control Engineering), chose Kerala considering the world class facilities offered by the state as a thriving investment destination for global companies for critical operations, a release from the state's investment promotion agency, KSIDC, said here.

dSPACE provides simulation and validation solutions to automakers for developing connected, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles.

The Product Development and R&D facility coming up at Kinfra Park at Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram is the third such facility of dSPACE, the others being located in Germany and Croatia, said the release issued by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Limited (KSIDC).

The opening of a product development and R&D centre by a global company like dSPACE in Kerala clearly endorses the world class facilities available in the industrial ecosystem of the state, Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries, said.

''This decision by a global leader in a cutting-edge domain will provide further momentum to the state's growth by bolstering and diversifying its investment portfolio, especially at a time when it is firmly on track to become a knowledge economy,'' Billa was quoted as saying in the release.

In the automotive industry, dSPACE's customers include such big names like Porsche, Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Volvo, AVL, Bosch, TATA Motors, ZF, MAN, Toyota, Honda, Ford, Stellantis, Hyundai, VW, GM, Daimler, Denso, and Renault.

Besides being a captive centre for product development and R&D, the new facility in the Kerala capital will establish full responsibility for dSPACE products, said a senior official of dSPACE.

''It is the talent stickiness and affordability that made us choose Kerala for opening our third development centre. As many as 70 engineers will be appointed initially and in two to three years the company will ensure to provide employment to nearly 300 engineers with expertise in cutting-edge technologies,'' the official added.

dSPACE, with more than three decades of experience, has a proven track record in tailoring solutions catering to the needs of a wide range of industries like automotive, aerospace, commercial and off-highway electric drives, academics, and medical engineering.

The company offers varied services like Software-in-the-loop (SIL) testing, sensor data management, simulation modelling, data annotation, data-driven development, rapid prototyping, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing, model-based development, production software development, and Artificial Intelligence.

The company has 2400 employees worldwide, marketing and sales offices in nine countries, development centres in two countries, and distributors in five countries. All centres are managed from Paderborn, dSPACE's headquarters in Germany.

