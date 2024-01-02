Left Menu

Ducati to ride in 8 new models in India this year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:57 IST
Ducati to ride in 8 new models in India this year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Italian luxury motorcycle maker Ducati on Tuesday said it plans to launch 8 new bikes this year in India to strengthen its position in the market.

The new models include Multistrada V4 RS, DesertX Rally, Panigale V4 Racing Replica 2023, Diavel for Bentley, Monster 30° Anniversario, Panigale V4 SP2 30° Anniversario 916, along with the new Streetfighter V4S 2023 which was unveiled globally last year, the company said in a statement.

The launch programme will start in the first quarter of 2024 with the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini, followed by DesertX Rally, Hypermotard 698 Mono, and the new Streetfighter V4 range in Q2, it added.

The company said it will bring the Multistrada V4 RS and the Diavel for Bentley, which will be brought to India in limited numbers, in the fourth quarter.

Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in 2023 despite the absence of the Scrambler range for the first three quarters of 2023, the company was able to meet its planned volumes with maximum sales coming from brands like Panigale V4, Multistrada V4 and Diavel V4.

With eight new Ducati motorcycles slated to be introduced along with two new dealerships, he said the company is ''looking forward to a promising 2024 for Ducati in India''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024