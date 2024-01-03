Four-day conference on semiconductors in Kolkata from Jan 6

Left Menu

The 37th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 23rd International Conference on Embedded Systems are scheduled to take place in Kolkata from January 6-10 with the support of the West Bengal government, a statement by the organisers said on Wednesday.The global semiconductor industry has reached a market value of USD 573.5 billion in 2022, with India playing a small role in the market.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:34 IST
A four-day international conference on semiconductors and Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) design industry is scheduled to be held here from January 6, officials said. The conference, which hasn't been held in the city for eight years, is expected to benefit the state's growing semiconductor industry and contribute to India's goal of becoming a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM). The 37th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 23rd International Conference on Embedded Systems are scheduled to take place in Kolkata from January 6-10 with the support of the West Bengal government, a statement by the organisers said on Wednesday.

The global semiconductor industry has reached a market value of USD 573.5 billion in 2022, with India playing a small role in the market. However, the government is dedicated to expanding the industry and has recently approved a Rs 76,000-crore scheme to enhance semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country, the statement added.

Hafizur Rahaman, general chair of VLSID 2024 and professor at IIEST Shibpur, expressed confidence in developing West Bengal as a ‘Semiconductor Product State’ with the active support of the government.

He emphasised that the state has a large talent pool of skilled professionals from technical training institutes who can contribute to the growth of the industry. The conference is likely to bring together more than 1,000 representatives from the industry, start-ups, government, and academia, the statement added.

