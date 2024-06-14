Modi Champions Inclusive Technology at G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to end monopolies in technology to create an inclusive society during his address at the G7 summit. He highlighted India's role in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) and mentioned the country's efforts to support the Global South, especially Africa.
- Country:
- Italy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to monopolies in technology and advocated for its creative use to foster an inclusive society at the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region on Friday.
In his address during an Outreach session, Modi noted that the Global South, particularly Africa, is bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. He asserted that India prioritizes putting the concerns of these countries on the global stage and highlighted India's role in making the African Union a permanent member of the G-20 under its chairmanship.
Modi also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence. India's national strategy and the AI Mission, under the banner 'AI for All,' aim to promote international cooperation. At the G-20 summit hosted by India, Modi underscored the need for international governance in AI to ensure transparency, fairness, accessibility, and security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- G7 summit
- technology
- AI
- inclusion
- Global South
- India
- Africa
- monopoly
- national strategy
ALSO READ
Heightened Security for T20 World Cup: Focus on India-Pakistan Match
Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Norway Chess
PM Modi's Vision: Transforming India through Fundamental Reforms
Modi's Leadership Revolutionizes India's Path to Development
INDIA Bloc Poised for Decisive Victory in Lok Sabha Polls