Modi Champions Inclusive Technology at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to monopolies in technology and advocated for its creative use to foster an inclusive society at the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region on Friday.

In his address during an Outreach session, Modi noted that the Global South, particularly Africa, is bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. He asserted that India prioritizes putting the concerns of these countries on the global stage and highlighted India's role in making the African Union a permanent member of the G-20 under its chairmanship.

Modi also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence. India's national strategy and the AI Mission, under the banner 'AI for All,' aim to promote international cooperation. At the G-20 summit hosted by India, Modi underscored the need for international governance in AI to ensure transparency, fairness, accessibility, and security.

