Left Menu

Modi Champions Inclusive Technology at G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the need to end monopolies in technology to create an inclusive society during his address at the G7 summit. He highlighted India's role in promoting artificial intelligence (AI) and mentioned the country's efforts to support the Global South, especially Africa.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:00 IST
Modi Champions Inclusive Technology at G7 Summit
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to monopolies in technology and advocated for its creative use to foster an inclusive society at the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region on Friday.

In his address during an Outreach session, Modi noted that the Global South, particularly Africa, is bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. He asserted that India prioritizes putting the concerns of these countries on the global stage and highlighted India's role in making the African Union a permanent member of the G-20 under its chairmanship.

Modi also stressed the importance of artificial intelligence. India's national strategy and the AI Mission, under the banner 'AI for All,' aim to promote international cooperation. At the G-20 summit hosted by India, Modi underscored the need for international governance in AI to ensure transparency, fairness, accessibility, and security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024