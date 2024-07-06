Ex-ASML CEO Warns Chip War Likely to Persist Over Ideology
Former ASML CEO, Peter Wennink, now retired, stated in an interview that U.S.-China chip disputes are driven by ideology rather than facts. He emphasized the impact on the tech industry, particularly ASML, due to U.S. export restrictions to China. Wennink predicts the chip conflict may endure for decades.
Peter Wennink, the recently retired CEO of semiconductor giant ASML, warned that U.S.-China chip disputes are ideologically driven and could persist for decades. In an interview with Dutch radio station BNR, Wennink argued that these tensions stem not from data or facts but from ideological differences.
During his leadership, Wennink navigated U.S. restrictions on exports to China, ASML's second-largest market after Taiwan. He stressed the importance of balancing stakeholder interests and voiced concerns about geopolitical interference in business operations.
Wennink highlighted ASML's long-term commitments to Chinese customers and staff, resisting stringent export limits while also addressing intellectual property issues. He forecasted prolonged geopolitical tensions, saying, 'This is going to go on for a while.'
