Left Menu

Michelin Partners with DPIIT to Launch AI Startup Challenge

French tyre giant Michelin has collaborated with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to initiate an AI Startup Challenge aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. The challenge will run for three months and offers Indian startups the chance to win paid pilot projects and global contracts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:19 IST
Michelin Partners with DPIIT to Launch AI Startup Challenge
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

French tyre giant Michelin on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to kick off an initiative focused on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among AI-driven startups in India.

The AI Startup Challenge, set to span three months from July to September, aims to scout, mentor, and collaborate with leading AI startups across the country. The competition is hosted on the Startup India portal, inviting applications from startups to present their unique capabilities.

Top-performing startups will be rewarded with paid pilot projects worth up to Rs 5 lakh each from Michelin, along with opportunities for long-term global contracts and incubation support from Michelin's leadership, the company stated.

This challenge is expected to significantly boost the co-creation of solutions in sectors such as manufacturing, supply chain, operating software, and infrastructure.

Michelin India Managing Director Shantanu Deshpande expressed enthusiasm about working with Indian startups to develop global solutions. DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh added that the initiative would harness AI and robotics to enhance manufacturing processes, product quality, safety, and defect reduction. He also highlighted the potential for creating sustainable products and exposing Indian talent to global markets.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024