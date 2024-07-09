Michelin Partners with DPIIT to Launch AI Startup Challenge

French tyre giant Michelin on Tuesday announced a partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to kick off an initiative focused on promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among AI-driven startups in India.

The AI Startup Challenge, set to span three months from July to September, aims to scout, mentor, and collaborate with leading AI startups across the country. The competition is hosted on the Startup India portal, inviting applications from startups to present their unique capabilities.

Top-performing startups will be rewarded with paid pilot projects worth up to Rs 5 lakh each from Michelin, along with opportunities for long-term global contracts and incubation support from Michelin's leadership, the company stated.

This challenge is expected to significantly boost the co-creation of solutions in sectors such as manufacturing, supply chain, operating software, and infrastructure.

Michelin India Managing Director Shantanu Deshpande expressed enthusiasm about working with Indian startups to develop global solutions. DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh added that the initiative would harness AI and robotics to enhance manufacturing processes, product quality, safety, and defect reduction. He also highlighted the potential for creating sustainable products and exposing Indian talent to global markets.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)