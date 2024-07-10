Europe's Return to Space: Ariane 6 Rocket's Mixed Debut Flight
The Ariane 6 rocket successfully carried out its debut trials, restoring Europe's independent access to space after a series of delays and political setbacks. However, the mission ended in partial success as the rocket failed to release its final batch of payloads due to an anomaly in its auxiliary power unit.
Space bosses celebrated as Europe's Ariane 6 rocket completed its debut trials on Tuesday, marking the continent's return to space after a period of setbacks.
The rocket, which launched from French Guiana, successfully deployed three sets of micro-satellites for research purposes despite failing to release its final batch of payloads due to an auxiliary power unit anomaly.
European officials hailed the mission as a major success, with plans for a second flight by the end of the year, resuming Europe's independent access to space.
