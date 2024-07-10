Europe's Return to Space: Ariane 6 Rocket's Mixed Debut Flight

Space bosses celebrated as Europe's Ariane 6 rocket completed its debut trials on Tuesday, marking the continent's return to space after a period of setbacks.

The rocket, which launched from French Guiana, successfully deployed three sets of micro-satellites for research purposes despite failing to release its final batch of payloads due to an auxiliary power unit anomaly.

European officials hailed the mission as a major success, with plans for a second flight by the end of the year, resuming Europe's independent access to space.

