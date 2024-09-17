Left Menu

Meta Bans Russian State Media Networks Amid Rising Tensions

Facebook owner Meta has banned Russian state media networks, including RT and Rossiya Segodnya, from its platforms for using deceptive tactics in influence operations. This decision marks an escalation from previous limited actions. Russia has criticized prior efforts and blocked Meta's Instagram and Facebook in response.

Facebook owner Meta has announced a global ban on Russian state media networks, including RT and Rossiya Segodnya, claiming these outlets engaged in covert influence operations online using deceptive tactics. This move marks a significant escalation in Meta's actions against Russian state media, following years of more limited measures.

The ban, which extends to all Meta's platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, will be enforced over the coming days, according to a written statement from the social media company. The decision, made after careful consideration, reflects an expansion of Meta's ongoing efforts to mitigate foreign interference activity by Russian state media.

In response, the Russian government, which previously labeled Meta as an "extremist" organization and blocked Instagram and Facebook, criticized the ban. Despite this, Meta pointed to recent U.S. charges against RT employees for alleged money-laundering related to influencing the 2024 election as a pressing reason for the move. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also urged countries to treat Russian state broadcasts as covert intelligence operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

