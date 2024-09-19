Bulgaria Probes Financial Trail of Lebanon Attack Funds

Bulgarian broadcaster bTV reported on Thursday that 1.6 million euros tied to a fatal pager attack in Lebanon were funneled through Bulgaria and subsequently transferred to Hungary, according to sources from the State Agency for National Security.

Bulgarian authorities announced on Thursday that both the interior ministry and state security services have launched an investigation into potential connections involving a company. The authorities did not disclose the name of the company under investigation.

Local media have identified Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd as a suspect in facilitating the sale of the pagers to Hezbollah.

