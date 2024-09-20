Global Hunt Unearths Mystery Behind Deadly Lebanon Pagers

A global investigation is underway focusing on Bulgaria and Norway to identify who supplied pagers that exploded in Lebanon, resulting in 12 deaths and over 2,300 injuries. Security sources suggest Israel's involvement in the Tuesday attacks, but Israel has not confirmed these allegations.

Authorities are examining possible leads stretching to Taiwan, Hungary, and Bulgaria, although the exact method and timeline of how the pagers were weaponised remain unclear. In a subsequent wave of attacks on Wednesday, several hand-held radios used by Hezbollah also exploded.

Bulgaria has launched an investigation into a company allegedly linked to the sale, identified by local media as Sofia-based Norta Global Ltd. The company has not commented. Pagers analyzed appeared similar to those made by Taiwan's Gold Apollo. The case implicates several international players, raising numerous unanswered questions.

