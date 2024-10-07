Nobel Laureates in Medicine 2024: Unlocking Genetic Mysteries

The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their groundbreaking discovery of microRNA and its function in post-transcriptional gene regulation, the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.

This pioneering work has significantly deepened the scientific community's understanding of gene expression and regulation. As recipients of this honor, Ambros and Ruvkun will share a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to approximately $1.1 million.

Traditionally, the Nobel Prize in Medicine is the first award announced annually, followed by others in the fields of science, literature, and humanitarian endeavors. With the 2024 medicine prize set, anticipation builds for the subsequent reveals over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)