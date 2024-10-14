Space Race Heats Up: IAC 2023 in Milan

This year's International Astronautical Congress (IAC) has taken center stage in Milan as global space agencies meet amidst rising geopolitical tensions and rapid private sector advancements. With prominent players like the U.S. and China in attendance, discussions are expected to heavily emphasize lunar exploration and the vital role of independent space initiatives.

Absent from this gathering is Russia's Roscosmos, underscoring the current geopolitical divisions following Moscow's 2022 Ukraine incursion. Meanwhile, European countries such as Italy push forward with legislative frameworks to bolster private investments within their space industries, aiming to provide sustainable and strategic use of space resources.

Compounded by the rivalry between NASA's Artemis moon program and China's Tiangong developments, space races continue to evolve. The response includes NASA's strategy for a private replacement to the aging International Space Station and European ambitions to enhance their own space capabilities through combined efforts with aerospace giants like Airbus and Thales.

