India Poised to Lead Global Tech Revolution

During the India Mobile Congress 2024, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's potential as a global leader in technology and telecom services. He underscored the shift from 'telco' to 'techno,' pointing towards India's ambitions in digital innovation.

Minister Goyal noted that although India was slightly behind in 4G services, the country is now on par internationally with its 5G rollout. He expressed confidence that India would lead the world in both developing and implementing 6G technology.

He urged Indian businesses to rethink their models to achieve scale and affordability while setting high standards, thus ensuring recognition for quality global goods and services. Emphasizing rapid advancements, Goyal reiterated India's goal to become a top technology and telecom provider.

(With inputs from agencies.)