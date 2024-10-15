Left Menu

India Poised to Lead Global Tech Revolution

India is set to become a leading technology and telecom provider, as highlighted by Minister Piyush Goyal at the India Mobile Congress 2024. While previously lagging in 4G, India is now advancing in 5G and aims to spearhead 6G development, focusing on innovation and affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:44 IST
India Poised to Lead Global Tech Revolution
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

During the India Mobile Congress 2024, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's potential as a global leader in technology and telecom services. He underscored the shift from 'telco' to 'techno,' pointing towards India's ambitions in digital innovation.

Minister Goyal noted that although India was slightly behind in 4G services, the country is now on par internationally with its 5G rollout. He expressed confidence that India would lead the world in both developing and implementing 6G technology.

He urged Indian businesses to rethink their models to achieve scale and affordability while setting high standards, thus ensuring recognition for quality global goods and services. Emphasizing rapid advancements, Goyal reiterated India's goal to become a top technology and telecom provider.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024