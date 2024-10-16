Left Menu

Movate: Redefining Customer Experience with AI Excellence

Movate has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center- Customer Experience Services Global 2024 report. Specializing in AI-driven innovations, Movate excels in Intelligent CX, Digital Operations, and Agent Experience. The company's efforts focus on elevating customer and employee experiences through transformative digital solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:59 IST
Movate: Redefining Customer Experience with AI Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Movate, a prominent digital technology and customer experience services provider, recently achieved 'Leader' status in the ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center- Customer Experience Services Global 2024 report. This accomplishment underscores Movate's proficiency in deploying innovative AI and analytics to enhance customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Positioned as a leader in the Intelligent CX quadrant, Movate is acclaimed for its advanced AI-driven solutions. The company is committed to investing in emerging technologies, including conversational AI and GenAI, to continuously elevate the customer experience. Movate's technology partnerships and the launch of Movate AI position it at the forefront of CX transformation with its modular, outcome-focused approach.

Additionally, Movate was acknowledged as a Product Challenger in the Digital Operations quadrant. This recognition highlights its expertise in implementing effective digital and omnichannel strategies, leveraging hybrid workforce models for optimal service delivery. Movate's dedication to employee development further solidifies its reputation, ensuring top-tier services and satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024