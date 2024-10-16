Intel Under Fire: China Calls for Security Review

Intel finds itself under significant scrutiny in China following a call by the Cybersecurity Association of China (CSAC) for security reviews of its products. Allegations have emerged from CSAC claiming that the U.S. chipmaker has consistently harmed China's national security and interests with its offerings.

Although CSAC is not a governmental entity, its deep ties to the Chinese state lend weight to its accusations, which were widely disseminated via the association's official WeChat channel. This could potentially lead to security reviews by the powerful Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), which polices the nation's digital infrastructure.

The recent developments echo last year's decision by the CAC to bar critical infrastructure operators from purchasing from Micron Technology after failing a national security review. Intel has yet to comment on these allegations, and its shares have seen a downturn of 2.7% in U.S. premarket trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)