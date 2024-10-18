Left Menu

Atlas Systems Unveils ComplyScore: A Leap in Cybersecurity

Atlas Systems has launched ComplyScore, a cybersecurity software tailored for mid and large-sized companies. The initial focus is the healthcare sector, with an expansion market expected in India. The software aims to mitigate cyber risks, crucial as global cybercrime costs reach USD 10.5 trillion by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:15 IST
Atlas Systems, a prominent provider in AI-enabled IT operations and risk management, has unveiled its latest cybersecurity solution, ComplyScore. The software is designed to mitigate cybersecurity risks for both mid-sized and large firms, with a strategic focus on the healthcare sector.

The company's founder and CEO, Venugopala Chalamala, emphasized the growth potential in the US and Indian markets. Currently servicing Fortune 100 clients across 65 countries, Atlas Systems seeks to leverage India's talent pool more and cater to its cybersecurity needs.

Cybercrime is forecasted to cost the global economy USD 10.5 trillion by 2025, and with increasing ransomware attacks, ComplyScore aims to assist organizations in managing these risks effectively. India poised for a 15% growth in the cybersecurity market by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

