Indian Manufacturers Embrace Industry 5.0 for Sustainable Growth
A PwC report highlights that 93% of Indian manufacturers are adopting Industry 5.0 technologies like AI and robotics to enhance sustainability and revenue. Key sectors, including cement, chemicals, and textiles, are prioritizing investments in digital transformation, with a potential revenue growth of over 6% projected.
An increasing number of Indian manufacturers are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics to foster sustainable business practices, according to a recent report by PwC.
The report, titled 'Decoding the Fifth Industrial Revolution', reveals that 93% of manufacturers are integrating Industry 5.0 to drive sustainability and revenue growth. Conducted between May and July 2024, the study surveyed 180 senior executives across six industries: automotive, cement, chemicals, industrial goods, metals, and textiles & clothing.
Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Industrial Products Leader at PwC India, emphasizes the significance of Industry 5.0 as a key transformation tool for creating a sustainable future. The report underscores that sectors like cement and industrial goods lead in investments for real-time inventory tracking, setting the pace for Industry 5.0 adoption.
