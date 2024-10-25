Indian Manufacturers Embrace Industry 5.0 for Sustainable Growth

An increasing number of Indian manufacturers are leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics to foster sustainable business practices, according to a recent report by PwC.

The report, titled 'Decoding the Fifth Industrial Revolution', reveals that 93% of manufacturers are integrating Industry 5.0 to drive sustainability and revenue growth. Conducted between May and July 2024, the study surveyed 180 senior executives across six industries: automotive, cement, chemicals, industrial goods, metals, and textiles & clothing.

Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Industrial Products Leader at PwC India, emphasizes the significance of Industry 5.0 as a key transformation tool for creating a sustainable future. The report underscores that sectors like cement and industrial goods lead in investments for real-time inventory tracking, setting the pace for Industry 5.0 adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)