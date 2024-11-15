Left Menu

Allegro MicroSystems Powers Up with New R&D Facility in Hyderabad

Allegro MicroSystems, a leader in magnetic sensing and power IC solutions, has unveiled its new R&D facility in Hyderabad. This development aligns with Telangana's mission to build a self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem. The center aims to boost India's EV sector and employ up to 500 experts.

Allegro MicroSystems, a prominent US provider of magnetic sensing and power Integrated Circuit (IC) solutions, announced the inauguration of its new Research & Development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad on Friday.

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, assured Allegro's leadership of the state's unwavering support in providing vital resources and infrastructure to foster the company's growth. The state is keen on establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem to accommodate industry leaders like Allegro.

Vineet Nargolwala, CEO of Allegro MicroSystems, emphasized the strategic importance of the Hyderabad R&D center, citing the city's talented workforce and favorable government policies as key benefits. Already employing nearly 100 professionals, the facility plans to expand its workforce to 500, reinforcing Allegro's role in India's burgeoning EV sector.

