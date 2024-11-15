Allegro MicroSystems Powers Up with New R&D Facility in Hyderabad

Allegro MicroSystems, a prominent US provider of magnetic sensing and power Integrated Circuit (IC) solutions, announced the inauguration of its new Research & Development (R&D) facility in Hyderabad on Friday.

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, assured Allegro's leadership of the state's unwavering support in providing vital resources and infrastructure to foster the company's growth. The state is keen on establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem to accommodate industry leaders like Allegro.

Vineet Nargolwala, CEO of Allegro MicroSystems, emphasized the strategic importance of the Hyderabad R&D center, citing the city's talented workforce and favorable government policies as key benefits. Already employing nearly 100 professionals, the facility plans to expand its workforce to 500, reinforcing Allegro's role in India's burgeoning EV sector.

