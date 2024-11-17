Left Menu

Indian Startup Revolutionizes Blockchain with Innovative Patents

Indian blockchain startup Grow Digi secured two patents for ground-breaking technology that significantly reduces data storage and transaction time, while enhancing security. Founder Sachin Kumar explains the technology's potential for various applications, from industry to healthcare, as the company plans to monetize their platform this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:06 IST
Indian Startup Revolutionizes Blockchain with Innovative Patents
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable leap in technology, Indian startup Grow Digi has been awarded two patents that drastically reduce data storage needs by 95%, speed up transactions, and boost security within blockchain technology, a company official revealed. This innovation positions Grow Digi as a pivotal player in the blockchain sector.

Founder Sachin Kumar explained that the firm's newly patented base layer blockchain technology marks the first of its kind registered in India, potentially transforming how enterprises create blockchain-based applications. By slashing transaction times from five seconds to under 300 milliseconds, the technology stands to redefine efficiency in digital transactions.

Kumar also emphasized the security advancements, which aim to combat collusion in blockchain networks by randomizing transaction verification processes. With 41 dedicated employees, the company plans to begin commercializing its services this year, offering applications across various industries, including healthcare and electric vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024