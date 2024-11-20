Russia's Disinformation Campaign Targets Ukraine
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia has orchestrated a formidable disinformation campaign against Ukraine, as alleged by Kyiv's chief intelligence agency. On Wednesday, it accused Russia of circulating a fake alert on social media platforms regarding a supposedly imminent large-scale airstrike.
The fake warning claimed an urgent threat of missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian cities. However, officials from the Main Directorate of Intelligence assured that the information was fabricated.
The agency highlighted that the message bore grammatical errors that are characteristic of Russian disinformation efforts, further discrediting the authenticity of the supposed alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
