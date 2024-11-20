Left Menu

Russia's Disinformation Campaign Targets Ukraine

Russia has launched a disinformation campaign against Ukraine, according to Ukraine's top spy agency. The operation involved spreading a fake warning about an impending mass air attack on social media. The warning was deemed false, identified by grammatical errors typical of Russian information operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has orchestrated a formidable disinformation campaign against Ukraine, as alleged by Kyiv's chief intelligence agency. On Wednesday, it accused Russia of circulating a fake alert on social media platforms regarding a supposedly imminent large-scale airstrike.

The fake warning claimed an urgent threat of missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian cities. However, officials from the Main Directorate of Intelligence assured that the information was fabricated.

The agency highlighted that the message bore grammatical errors that are characteristic of Russian disinformation efforts, further discrediting the authenticity of the supposed alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

