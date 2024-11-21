Ascendion Expands AI Horizons with New Hyderabad Studio

Ascendion, a prominent provider of AI-driven software engineering services, has made a strategic move by launching a new Artificial Intelligence Studio in Hyderabad. This development is a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts.

The Hyderabad studio is Ascendion's second AI establishment in India, coming just a week after the inauguration of their Austin AI Studio. This emphasizes the company's dedication to driving AI innovation and developing practical solutions.

The CEO of Ascendion, Karthik Krishnamurthy, articulated that the future of business heavily relies on AI-powered software and experiences. He highlighted that India's role is crucial in bringing novel ideas to clients, noting that Telangana's vision of an 'AI City' aligns seamlessly with Ascendion's strategic goals. The presence of the studio in Hyderabad enhances their capacity to deliver engineering solutions empowered by AI, thereby positively affecting lives through technology.

