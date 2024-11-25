Universal Robots Expands in India with New Service Center

Universal Robots, the Danish giant in collaborative robot technology, is poised to strengthen its footprint in India. A new service and repair center is slated to open in Bengaluru on November 25.

Located in Brigade Senate 2, Hebbal, this facility will cater to India's rising demand for automation solutions. It promises quicker response times and economical service options including refurbishments and repairs across the Universal Robots portfolio.

Vice President of Services Anurag Thakur emphasized India's market significance, stating, ''Our new service, repair, and training center is a strategic investment, solidifying our dedication to the Indian market, reducing downtime, and enhancing productivity.''

(With inputs from agencies.)