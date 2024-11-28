Left Menu

Futurense Launches Revolutionary AI Think Tank: Building India's Future in AI

Futurense has launched the Futurense Leadership Council, India's first AI think tank, to address the AI talent shortage. The Council partners with prestigious institutions to create a sustainable AI talent pipeline. It integrates into IIT programs, offering mentorship and workshops, enhancing academic training to meet industry demands.

Updated: 28-11-2024 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

To address the escalating demand for AI talent, Futurense has unveiled India's pioneering AI think tank initiative, the Futurense Leadership Council (FLC). This comes at a pivotal time as Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are increasingly establishing operations in India, escalating the race for elite AI professionals.

The FLC endeavors to mitigate the shortfall of proficient AI professionals by forging a platform that brings together distinguished minds and a select community of top CXOs, industry experts, and leaders from over 40 Fortune 500 companies, including MAANG entities.

By collaborating with elite institutions, this initiative is set to sculpt a self-sustaining pipeline of AI leaders, aligning with the industry's educational framework to empower and prepare future generations for the swift shifts in the AI landscape.

