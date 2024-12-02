Ukraine's Next-Gen Drone Warfare: Revolutionizing the Battlefield

Ukraine is bracing for a transformative shift in its warfare tactics, with senior government officials planning to deploy tens of thousands of uncrewed robotic ground vehicles next year. These vehicles will play a crucial role in transporting ammunition and evacuating soldiers from the front lines.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov highlighted how these buggy-like vehicles, equipped with advanced technology, are already active along the front and in Russia's Kursk region. The move is poised to spare Ukrainian troops from risks posed by Russian shelling and drones.

With Ukraine's focus on technological innovation, the country has ramped up its production of long-range attack drones, aiming to narrow the technological gap with Russia. These advancements indicate a significant evolution in military strategy, incorporating AI and autonomous systems for effective defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)