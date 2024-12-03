Ukraine's Air Force Foils Major Drone Attack

In a significant defense effort, Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 22 of the 28 drones deployed by Russia overnight, according to a statement made on Tuesday.

The air force reported, through the Telegram messaging app, that two drones journeyed beyond Ukraine-controlled airspace, and one drone was declared 'lost.'

Regrettably, several drones managed to hit critical infrastructure targets within Ukraine's western Ternopil and Rivne regions, heightening concerns over ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)