Left Menu

Airbus to Slash Over 2,000 Jobs Amid Space Program Losses

Airbus plans to cut 2,043 jobs in its Defence & Space division, primarily from its Space Systems business, as part of a downsizing strategy following significant financial losses. This reduction is slightly less than the initial target of up to 2,500 jobs planned. Most affected countries include Germany, France, and the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 23:19 IST
Airbus to Slash Over 2,000 Jobs Amid Space Program Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to curb financial setbacks, Airbus is preparing to cut 2,043 jobs from its Defence & Space division, according to sources familiar with the matter. The cuts primarily affect the Space Systems business and are slightly lower than the initial plan to eliminate up to 2,500 positions.

The decision follows substantial financial losses linked to Airbus's OneSat program in the satellite sector. The European aerospace giant revealed its intention to complete the workforce reduction by mid-2026, though restructuring charges will await union negotiations.

Most job cuts are set to occur in Germany, followed by France, the UK, Spain, and a handful of other countries. Airbus's spokesperson declined to comment on these numbers, which were shared during a union briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024