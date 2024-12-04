Airbus to Slash Over 2,000 Jobs Amid Space Program Losses

In a move to curb financial setbacks, Airbus is preparing to cut 2,043 jobs from its Defence & Space division, according to sources familiar with the matter. The cuts primarily affect the Space Systems business and are slightly lower than the initial plan to eliminate up to 2,500 positions.

The decision follows substantial financial losses linked to Airbus's OneSat program in the satellite sector. The European aerospace giant revealed its intention to complete the workforce reduction by mid-2026, though restructuring charges will await union negotiations.

Most job cuts are set to occur in Germany, followed by France, the UK, Spain, and a handful of other countries. Airbus's spokesperson declined to comment on these numbers, which were shared during a union briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)