Ravi Leads Ashnik's Open-Source Evolution in India
Ravi, with over twelve years in the tech industry, will spearhead Ashnik's India operations, focusing on open-source solutions that align with business goals. His leadership has been critical in Ashnik's growth, and his vision involves scaling open-source adoption and refining operational outcomes.
Ravi has been named the new leader for Ashnik's India operations, bringing over twelve years of experience in the tech sector to the role. His extensive background, including six years at Ashnik, has seen him drive open-source adoption across Indian enterprises.
In his new position, Ravi will guide Ashnik’s strategy in India, emphasizing impactful, business-centric open-source solutions aimed at aiding digital transformation. His leadership has been pivotal in enhancing Ashnik’s operational excellence and trust, leading to tangible business impacts for clients.
Ahead, Ravi plans to expand open-source adoption, elevate client outcomes, and refine operational procedures to ensure measurable success. His dedication, coupled with a passion for fitness and travel, continues to inspire his balanced approach to leadership, ensuring Ashnik remains a trusted partner in open-source innovation.
