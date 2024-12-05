Turkish Competition Board Ends Meta Investigation

On Thursday, Turkey's competition board announced the termination of an investigation into Meta Platforms concerning data-sharing practices between social media platforms Threads and Instagram. The board's decision was based on commitments by the company deemed adequate to address competition issues.

Initiated last year, the investigation examined potential violations of competition law related to the integration of Meta's social media platforms. To comply with an interim order from Turkish authorities, Meta had paused operations of its Threads platform in April.

Both parties appear satisfied, marking the investigation's closure. The board emphasized that Meta's proposed solutions align with competitive legal standards.

