Turkish Competition Board Ends Meta Investigation

Turkey's competition board has concluded its investigation into Meta Platforms, finding the company's commitments regarding data-sharing between Threads and Instagram satisfactory. Meta had temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey to comply with an interim order during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Thursday, Turkey's competition board announced the termination of an investigation into Meta Platforms concerning data-sharing practices between social media platforms Threads and Instagram. The board's decision was based on commitments by the company deemed adequate to address competition issues.

Initiated last year, the investigation examined potential violations of competition law related to the integration of Meta's social media platforms. To comply with an interim order from Turkish authorities, Meta had paused operations of its Threads platform in April.

Both parties appear satisfied, marking the investigation's closure. The board emphasized that Meta's proposed solutions align with competitive legal standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

