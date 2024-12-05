Google and Andhra Pradesh Team Up to Pioneer AI Initiatives

Tech giant Google announced a partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate AI adoption across the state. Key sectors targeted include healthcare and sustainability.

The initiative focuses on empowering local startups and creating an AI-ready workforce by offering training and resources. The MoU was exchanged in Amaravati with top officials present.

Google will also support the startup ecosystem by providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to advanced cloud and technical resources to fuel innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)