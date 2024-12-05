Google and Andhra Pradesh Team Up to Pioneer AI Initiatives
Google has partnered with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to promote AI adoption in sectors like healthcare and sustainability. The collaboration aims to empower startups and build an AI-ready workforce through targeted training. Google will also provide significant support to the state's startup ecosystem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Tech giant Google announced a partnership with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to accelerate AI adoption across the state. Key sectors targeted include healthcare and sustainability.
The initiative focuses on empowering local startups and creating an AI-ready workforce by offering training and resources. The MoU was exchanged in Amaravati with top officials present.
Google will also support the startup ecosystem by providing mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to advanced cloud and technical resources to fuel innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump Taps Dr. Oz for Key Healthcare Role
HealthNxt Initiative: Democratizing Healthcare Access in India Through Digital Innovation
Pioneering Healthcare Innovation: Insights from Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024
Italian Healthcare Strike Highlights Dire Conditions Amid Rising Demand
Bosnia's $6.8 Billion Climate Challenge: A Path to Sustainability