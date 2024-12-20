Vanguard's Tech Expansion: Hyderabad to Become New Innovation Hub

Vanguard has revealed plans to open a new office in Hyderabad, India, marking a significant expansion in its technology development the region. The office is slated to open in late 2025.

Vanguard's Global Chief Information Officer, Nitin Tandon, emphasized the importance of technology in delivering investment products to over 50 million clients. This new venture seeks to deepen Vanguard's technological capabilities by directly tapping into India's renowned tech talent.

The Hyderabad office will be helmed by Venkatesh Natarajan, who currently leads technology development within Vanguard's Personal Investor division. Natarajan expressed excitement at merging Vanguard's mission-driven culture with India's technological expertise.

