AI Revolutionizes Road Surveys in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Public Works Department is pioneering an AI-based road survey project in Latur, potentially the first in the state. Funded by Rs 1.99 crore from the DPDC, the project is aimed at improving road quality and maintenance through digital traffic and quality analysis, conducted by Rasta.Ai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 22-12-2024 18:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 18:19 IST
The Maharashtra Public Works Department is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative by utilizing Artificial Intelligence for road surveys in Latur. Officials have announced that this could be the first such endeavor in the state.

According to PWD executive engineer Rohan Jadhav, the innovative AI-based project is currently taking place in Udgir, with a financial backing of Rs 1.99 crore from the District Planning and Development Council. The project aims to enhance road quality and provide sequential numbering and traffic density analytics.

The digital survey will facilitate improved construction and maintenance, thanks to the expertise of Pune-based Rasta.Ai, a firm specializing in road maintenance and asset management, said Jadhav.

