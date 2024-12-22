AI Revolutionizes Road Surveys in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Public Works Department is spearheading a groundbreaking initiative by utilizing Artificial Intelligence for road surveys in Latur. Officials have announced that this could be the first such endeavor in the state.

According to PWD executive engineer Rohan Jadhav, the innovative AI-based project is currently taking place in Udgir, with a financial backing of Rs 1.99 crore from the District Planning and Development Council. The project aims to enhance road quality and provide sequential numbering and traffic density analytics.

The digital survey will facilitate improved construction and maintenance, thanks to the expertise of Pune-based Rasta.Ai, a firm specializing in road maintenance and asset management, said Jadhav.

(With inputs from agencies.)