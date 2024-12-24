Stellantis Settles $4.2M Emissions Case in California

Stellantis unit FCA US has agreed to pay a substantial $4.2 million to settle a California investigation into excessive emissions, as announced by the state earlier this week.

The California Air Resources Board highlighted that 2014 to 2016 models of Ram ProMaster equipped with 3.0L diesel engines were equipped with unapproved devices. These devices led to approximately 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxides entering the atmosphere, a violation of state air quality standards. This settlement requires the recall and modification of the offending vehicles.

The agreement includes a significant civil penalty of over $2 million allocated to the state's Air Pollution Control Fund and $2.1 million to an environmental project aimed at reducing emissions from ocean-going vessels. This development came on the back of a federal investigation where FCA US agreed to a $300 million settlement for diesel emissions fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)