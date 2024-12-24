Left Menu

Stellantis Settles $4.2M Emissions Case in California

Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $4.2 million to resolve California's investigation into emissions violations involving diesel engines. The settlement includes penalties and funds for specific environmental projects. This follows past fines related to emissions compliance issues with diesel and gas engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 09:34 IST
Stellantis unit FCA US has agreed to pay a substantial $4.2 million to settle a California investigation into excessive emissions, as announced by the state earlier this week.

The California Air Resources Board highlighted that 2014 to 2016 models of Ram ProMaster equipped with 3.0L diesel engines were equipped with unapproved devices. These devices led to approximately 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxides entering the atmosphere, a violation of state air quality standards. This settlement requires the recall and modification of the offending vehicles.

The agreement includes a significant civil penalty of over $2 million allocated to the state's Air Pollution Control Fund and $2.1 million to an environmental project aimed at reducing emissions from ocean-going vessels. This development came on the back of a federal investigation where FCA US agreed to a $300 million settlement for diesel emissions fraud.

