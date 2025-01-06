Left Menu

Robotaxi Race: Pony.ai and Baidu Target Hong Kong Expansion

Pony.ai Inc seeks to introduce its robotaxi service in Hong Kong, aiming to initially serve airport staff at Hong Kong International Airport. This move follows Baidu's plans in the region, highlighting a competitive push into autonomous taxi services, with further expansion eyes set on global markets.

06-01-2025
Guangzhou's Pony.ai Inc is on track to introduce a robotaxi service in Hong Kong, working to outpace rival Baidu in deploying autonomous urban transit solutions. Both firms are eyeing the city's potential as a testbed for global expansions.

Pony.ai aims to first provide transport solutions for airport staff at Hong Kong International Airport before maneuvering its services into broader urban areas, marking a strategic step in its global operational outreach. No specific timeline for this launch has been disclosed, the company announced recently.

Baidu, a titan in the Chinese AI landscape, has secured approval to trial its driverless taxis in Hong Kong's North Lantau, signaling a crucial phase in its development. Pony.ai holds robotaxi licenses across several major Chinese cities and looks to extend its footprint into South Korea, Luxembourg, and beyond.

