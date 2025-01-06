Robotaxi Race: Pony.ai and Baidu Target Hong Kong Expansion

Guangzhou's Pony.ai Inc is on track to introduce a robotaxi service in Hong Kong, working to outpace rival Baidu in deploying autonomous urban transit solutions. Both firms are eyeing the city's potential as a testbed for global expansions.

Pony.ai aims to first provide transport solutions for airport staff at Hong Kong International Airport before maneuvering its services into broader urban areas, marking a strategic step in its global operational outreach. No specific timeline for this launch has been disclosed, the company announced recently.

Baidu, a titan in the Chinese AI landscape, has secured approval to trial its driverless taxis in Hong Kong's North Lantau, signaling a crucial phase in its development. Pony.ai holds robotaxi licenses across several major Chinese cities and looks to extend its footprint into South Korea, Luxembourg, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)