Left Menu

Unexpected Dip: China's Foreign Exchange Reserves in December

China's foreign exchange reserves fell by $64 billion in December, driven by a strengthening dollar. The reserves, the largest globally, dropped to $3.202 trillion, below expectations of $3.247 trillion. The yuan weakened by 0.7%, while the dollar gained 2.6% against major currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 13:39 IST
Unexpected Dip: China's Foreign Exchange Reserves in December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's foreign exchange reserves experienced a sharper-than-expected decline in December, as persistent dollar strength took its toll, latest official data disclosed on Tuesday.

According to the figures, the reserves, the largest in the world, decreased by $64 billion last month, reaching $3.202 trillion. This fell short of the Reuters forecast of $3.247 trillion and represented a decrease from the $3.266 trillion recorded in November.

The yuan weakened by 0.7% against the dollar over the month, while the dollar itself climbed 2.6% against a collection of other major global currencies, impacting China's reserves significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025