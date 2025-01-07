Unexpected Dip: China's Foreign Exchange Reserves in December

China's foreign exchange reserves experienced a sharper-than-expected decline in December, as persistent dollar strength took its toll, latest official data disclosed on Tuesday.

According to the figures, the reserves, the largest in the world, decreased by $64 billion last month, reaching $3.202 trillion. This fell short of the Reuters forecast of $3.247 trillion and represented a decrease from the $3.266 trillion recorded in November.

The yuan weakened by 0.7% against the dollar over the month, while the dollar itself climbed 2.6% against a collection of other major global currencies, impacting China's reserves significantly.

