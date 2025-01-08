Left Menu

Rubrik Boosts Indian Expansion with New Bengaluru Hub

Rubrik, a cybersecurity firm, is expanding its presence in India by opening a new office in Bengaluru, which will unify key operations. Co-founder Bipul Sinha announced plans to source talent locally, citing India's digital transformation as a key opportunity. Rubrik aims to invest significantly in the region.

Rubrik, a prominent name in cybersecurity, has set its sights on expanding in India, with the launch of a new office space in Bengaluru. The facility is positioned to become a central hub, housing product development, management, and other key operations.

Bipul Sinha, Rubrik's CEO and co-founder, emphasized the importance of recruiting top-notch engineering talent from India to fuel the company's innovative pursuits and global growth strategy. Despite the ambitious plans, Sinha refrained from detailing the scale and timeline of the hiring process.

Highlighting India's rapid digital evolution, Sinha noted the significant opportunities for Rubrik to contribute to the nation's secure digital landscape. With a workforce of about 1,000 employees in India, the company expects to invest 'hundreds of million dollars' to bolster its operations there, marking India as one of its largest global bases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

