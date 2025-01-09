Aero India 2025: Gateway to Global Aerospace Opportunities

In a significant precursor to Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to lead an ambassadors' round-table in New Delhi. Scheduled for Friday, the gathering will serve as an informational session on the upcoming Aero India event, officials disclosed.

The 15th iteration of 'Aero India', heralded as Asia's premier aerospace exposition, is slated for February 10-14 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. To spearhead preparations, Singh will convene the round-table on January 10, with participation from ambassadors and high commissioners from over 150 countries, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

This five-day expo intends to captivate with a myriad of sessions including inaugural and curtain raiser events, a Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' round-table, and air shows. Aimed at fostering international and domestic partnerships, the theme 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities' underscores the event's commitment to accelerating aerospace and defence industry connections and innovations.

