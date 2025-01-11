Left Menu

Innovate or Stagnate: Vice President's Call to Action for PSUs

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the importance of research, development, and innovation for success, urging Public Sector Undertakings like BHEL to collaborate with academia and the private sector. He highlighted the significant progress India has made in the past decade and encouraged support for startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 21:40 IST
research and development
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has underscored the crucial role of research and development, along with innovation, as he addressed a recent gathering at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)'s Electronics Division.

In the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Dhankhar emphasized the need for Public Sector Undertakings to focus on R&D, a field traditionally overlooked as a 'dead investment'.

Highlighting India's phenomenal progress over the last decade, the Vice President urged BHEL to partner with academic and engineering institutions to harness young talent, fostering a culture of innovation and supporting aspiring startups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

