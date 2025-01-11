Innovate or Stagnate: Vice President's Call to Action for PSUs

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has underscored the crucial role of research and development, along with innovation, as he addressed a recent gathering at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)'s Electronics Division.

In the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Dhankhar emphasized the need for Public Sector Undertakings to focus on R&D, a field traditionally overlooked as a 'dead investment'.

Highlighting India's phenomenal progress over the last decade, the Vice President urged BHEL to partner with academic and engineering institutions to harness young talent, fostering a culture of innovation and supporting aspiring startups.

