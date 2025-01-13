Left Menu

Blue Origin's New Glenn: A New Challenger in Space Exploration

Jeff Bezos remains optimistic about the future of Blue Origin, despite Elon Musk's influence on President Trump. The New Glenn rocket, set to challenge SpaceX's market dominance, faces delays. Bezos stresses the importance of continuity in NASA's lunar and Martian missions amidst potential policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:17 IST
Blue Origin's New Glenn: A New Challenger in Space Exploration

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, has expressed his confidence in the company's future amid potential policy shifts by President-elect Donald Trump, largely influenced by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Despite the delays in launching Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, Bezos remains optimistic about the incoming administration's space agenda.

The New Glenn rocket, towering at 30 stories, is poised to compete with SpaceX in the satellite launch sector. Bezos, in a conversation with Reuters, emphasized his belief in Musk's public interest motivations, highlighting Blue Origin's delayed yet ambitious entrance in space exploration.

As Trump considers redirecting NASA's focus from lunar missions to Mars expeditions, Bezos advocates for continuity in governmental space initiatives, reminding that enduring progress necessitates sustained efforts beyond individual presidential terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025