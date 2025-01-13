Pixxel's Fireflies: Revolutionizing Space-based Imaging

Bengaluru's innovative start-up Pixxel is preparing for a significant milestone with the launch of three hyper-spectral satellites, named Fireflies. These satellites will be launched as part of SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission from California, marking a leap in space imaging technology.

With each satellite weighing 60 kilograms, these are the first batch out of six anticipated launches this year. The remaining three satellites are slated to take off during the second quarter. These satellites will be positioned in a sun-synchronous orbit, approximately 550 kilometers above Earth.

Pixxel has touted the Fireflies as groundbreaking, boasting six times sharper sensors than the current industry standard. This technology aims to reveal intricate patterns and anomalies, providing substantial benefits to industries and governments by enhancing decision-making and facilitating climate action.

