Google’s Digital Drive: Fueling Economic Growth in Britain
Google announced that its digital services, especially the search engine, would boost economic development in Britain. This comes as the UK competition authority investigates its search services. Google emphasizes collaboration and recognizes the importance of digital technologies in aligning regulatory decisions with the government's growth goals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:09 IST
United Kingdom
- United Kingdom
Google has declared that its digital services, particularly its search engine, are poised to drive new economic growth in the UK. This announcement coincides with an investigation by the nation's competition regulator into Google's search services.
In a blog post, Google stated, "We look forward to engaging constructively and laying out how our services benefit UK consumers and also businesses, as well as the trade-offs inherent in any new regulations."
The company also welcomed the acknowledgment of digital technologies as key to growth and stressed aligning regulatory choices with the government's growth objectives.
