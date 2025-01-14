Google’s Digital Drive: Fueling Economic Growth in Britain

Google has declared that its digital services, particularly its search engine, are poised to drive new economic growth in the UK. This announcement coincides with an investigation by the nation's competition regulator into Google's search services.

In a blog post, Google stated, "We look forward to engaging constructively and laying out how our services benefit UK consumers and also businesses, as well as the trade-offs inherent in any new regulations."

The company also welcomed the acknowledgment of digital technologies as key to growth and stressed aligning regulatory choices with the government's growth objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)