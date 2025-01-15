Left Menu

Taiwan Excluded from New U.S. AI Export Restrictions

Taiwan has been excluded from new U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports, reflecting confidence in its regulatory compliance. The measures continue to block AI exports to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, while Taiwan maintains strict rules against Chinese exports, demonstrating its adherence to U.S. regulations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Taiwan's exclusion from the new U.S. AI chip export curbs underscores confidence in Taipei's regulatory compliance, according to Taiwan's government.

The U.S. announced further AI export restrictions aimed at preserving advanced computing capabilities within its borders and those of its allies, while keeping countries like China and Russia at bay.

Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has strict measures against chip exports to China, emphasizing its commitment to enforcing U.S. rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

