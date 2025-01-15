Taiwan Excluded from New U.S. AI Export Restrictions
Taiwan has been excluded from new U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports, reflecting confidence in its regulatory compliance. The measures continue to block AI exports to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, while Taiwan maintains strict rules against Chinese exports, demonstrating its adherence to U.S. regulations.
Taiwan's exclusion from the new U.S. AI chip export curbs underscores confidence in Taipei's regulatory compliance, according to Taiwan's government.
The U.S. announced further AI export restrictions aimed at preserving advanced computing capabilities within its borders and those of its allies, while keeping countries like China and Russia at bay.
Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has strict measures against chip exports to China, emphasizing its commitment to enforcing U.S. rules.
