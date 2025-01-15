Taiwan Excluded from New U.S. AI Export Restrictions

Taiwan's exclusion from the new U.S. AI chip export curbs underscores confidence in Taipei's regulatory compliance, according to Taiwan's government.

The U.S. announced further AI export restrictions aimed at preserving advanced computing capabilities within its borders and those of its allies, while keeping countries like China and Russia at bay.

Taiwan, home to TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has strict measures against chip exports to China, emphasizing its commitment to enforcing U.S. rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)