Left Menu

Pixxel's Firefly: India's Constellation Revolution

Bengaluru's Pixxel launched India's first private earth imaging satellite constellation, Firefly, using SpaceX rockets. These hyperspectral satellites offer unparalleled 5-meter resolution imaging for various sectors, including agriculture and defense. Pixxel has major clients globally and continues to shape the satellite imagery market, projecting massive growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 21:01 IST
Pixxel's Firefly: India's Constellation Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by launching India's first private constellation of earth imaging satellites known as Firefly. This move marks a significant entry into the rapidly growing field of hyperspectral imaging.

Using SpaceX rockets, Pixxel successfully launched three of its six planned Firefly satellites, which are touted as the world's highest resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites. This advanced technology is capable of observing over 150 spectral bands of the Earth, providing critical applications for sectors like agriculture and defense.

The Firefly satellites stand out due to their unprecedented 5-meter resolution, compared to the conventional 30-meter resolution offered by other hyperspectral satellites. According to Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Pixxel, this innovation positions the startup as a global leader in hyperspectral imaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025