Pixxel's Firefly: India's Constellation Revolution

Bengaluru-based space startup Pixxel has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by launching India's first private constellation of earth imaging satellites known as Firefly. This move marks a significant entry into the rapidly growing field of hyperspectral imaging.

Using SpaceX rockets, Pixxel successfully launched three of its six planned Firefly satellites, which are touted as the world's highest resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites. This advanced technology is capable of observing over 150 spectral bands of the Earth, providing critical applications for sectors like agriculture and defense.

The Firefly satellites stand out due to their unprecedented 5-meter resolution, compared to the conventional 30-meter resolution offered by other hyperspectral satellites. According to Awais Ahmed, co-founder and CEO of Pixxel, this innovation positions the startup as a global leader in hyperspectral imaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)